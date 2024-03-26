Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $81.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,755,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,730,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00705907 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.