Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $81.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,755,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,730,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00705907 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

