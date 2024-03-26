Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $89.37 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and approximately $548.11 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $89.37 or 0.00127972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,353,287 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

