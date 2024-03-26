Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

