Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 556400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

