Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

