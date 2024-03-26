LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $274.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.