LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $269.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.73.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $262.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

