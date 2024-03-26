Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4,153.13% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.8 %

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

