Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.83. 15,272,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 38,338,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

