Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.66.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $310.41 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

