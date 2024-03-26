Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $539.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $596.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.66.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $310.41 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

