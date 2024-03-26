Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.75. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,846,828 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.