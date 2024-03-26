LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

