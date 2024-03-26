Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
