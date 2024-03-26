Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 3,274 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $66,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 311,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Macy’s Price Performance
NYSE M traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
M has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.