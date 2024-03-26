Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 3,274 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $66,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 311,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE M traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

