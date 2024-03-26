Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,978. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

