Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 4.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.84. 320,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,127,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

