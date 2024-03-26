Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,355. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

