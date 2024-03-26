ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $83.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

MAN stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after buying an additional 137,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.