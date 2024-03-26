Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 16,994,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 82,734,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.