Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.32.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

