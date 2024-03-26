MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.49 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $164.49 million and $4.71 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,182,544 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 116,182,543.61235489 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.34538595 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,108,188.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

