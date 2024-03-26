Mark Breitbard Sells 93,809 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96.

GPS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. 8,085,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

