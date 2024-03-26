MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.71. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MarketWise

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $566.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.