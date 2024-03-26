Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,756. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $551.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.58.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.85.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

