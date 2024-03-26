Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,447,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 203,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,857. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

