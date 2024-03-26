Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 213,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 807,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,812. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

