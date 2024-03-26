Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,063,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 122,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,175. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $445.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

