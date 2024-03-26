Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 10.6 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

