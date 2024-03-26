Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 2,162,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

