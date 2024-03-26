Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $196.14 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.