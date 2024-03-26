Maxim Group Cuts Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Price Target to $1.00

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

