McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

MKC stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $50,733,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $21,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

