McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD remained flat at $278.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,520,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,132. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.