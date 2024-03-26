McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) versus Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Financial Analysis

McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for McKesson Europe and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get McKesson Europe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.68%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than McKesson Europe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of McKesson Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares McKesson Europe and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McKesson Europe and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.67 Edap Tms $56.53 million 4.83 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -11.94

McKesson Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson Europe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About McKesson Europe

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products. This division serves its customers through 90 wholesale branches that supply pharmaceutical products to approximately 40,000 pharmacies and hospitals, as well as operates 70 distribution centers in Europe. The Retail Pharmacy division operates approximately 2,000 owned pharmacies and approximately 8,000 members in its brand partnership program. This division also provides outpatient drug, e-commerce, and home care services primarily in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom under the Lloyds Pharmacy brand. In addition, this division provides traditional prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, and medical services. It also provides other services for pharmacists, such as the organization and management of pharmacy cooperation programs in the Great Britain, France, Portugal, and Belgium. The company was formerly known as Celesio AG and changed its name to McKesson Europe AG in September 2017. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. McKesson Europe AG is a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.