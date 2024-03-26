MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.44

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 132489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

