MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1155773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
MediPharm Labs Trading Up 11.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$38.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediPharm Labs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.