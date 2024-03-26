Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

MDT stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

