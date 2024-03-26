Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

