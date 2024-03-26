Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

