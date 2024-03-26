Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $74.14 million and $674,931.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,356,949 coins and its circulating supply is 35,782,309 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,356,949 with 35,782,309 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.36527536 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $240,748.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

