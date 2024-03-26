Meter Governance Price Tops $2.20 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003145 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and $381,193.18 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,356,949 coins and its circulating supply is 35,782,309 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

