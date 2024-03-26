Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.36. 1,314,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

