Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 73,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,279. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

