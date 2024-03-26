Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. 2,538,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

