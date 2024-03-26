Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 11,250 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 452,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,298. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

