Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $266.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

