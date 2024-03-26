Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 647,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

