MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

