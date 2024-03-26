Michael J. Saylor Sells 809 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total value of $3,416,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total value of $2,458,550.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR traded up $20.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,876.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,658. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $1,909.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $908.97 and its 200 day moving average is $621.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

